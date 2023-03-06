sUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $48.47 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,433,288 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

