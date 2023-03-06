T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after buying an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $113.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,820,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

