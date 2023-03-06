Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 566,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,748 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

