Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 566,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,748 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Teekay Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay
About Teekay
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.