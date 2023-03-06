Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.4 %

TPX stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

