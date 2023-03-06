The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

AAN traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.58. 13,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.20 million, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 420,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

