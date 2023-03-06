The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.
AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Aaron’s Price Performance
AAN traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.58. 13,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.20 million, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 1.11.
Aaron’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 420,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.