The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $89.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:BNS opened at $51.48 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after buying an additional 2,262,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

