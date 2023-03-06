The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Trimmed by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.0 %

CG opened at $35.52 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

