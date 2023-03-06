The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,751. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

