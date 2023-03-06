The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €63.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Befesa in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Befesa Trading Up 2.6 %

Befesa stock opened at €44.84 ($47.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Befesa has a one year low of €29.04 ($30.89) and a one year high of €73.60 ($78.30). The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

