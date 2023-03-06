The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,174 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.64. The stock had a trading volume of 438,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,798. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.38 and its 200 day moving average is $347.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.