The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117,648 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.43. The stock had a trading volume of 307,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.