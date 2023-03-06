The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 15,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

