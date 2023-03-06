The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 403.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after purchasing an additional 946,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. 220,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

