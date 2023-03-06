The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Position Increased by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Oncology Institute makes up approximately 3.6% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.33% of Oncology Institute worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 131.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 771,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other news, COO Matthew P. Miller purchased 73,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at $166,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,602. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Oncology Institute Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

