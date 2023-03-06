The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.