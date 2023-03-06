The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.20. 2,539,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

