The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,134

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,134 ($25.75) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($22.32) to GBX 2,040 ($24.62) in a report on Thursday.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEGRY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.