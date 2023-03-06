TheDirectory.com (SEEK) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TheDirectory.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TheDirectory.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheDirectory.com 0 0 0 0 N/A TheDirectory.com Competitors 742 3862 5982 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.87%. Given TheDirectory.com’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TheDirectory.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TheDirectory.com N/A N/A 0.00 TheDirectory.com Competitors $1.08 billion $74.60 million 948.53

This table compares TheDirectory.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TheDirectory.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TheDirectory.com. TheDirectory.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TheDirectory.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheDirectory.com N/A N/A N/A TheDirectory.com Competitors -2.63% -20.05% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of TheDirectory.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TheDirectory.com Company Profile

TheDirectory.com, Inc. engages in the operation of a group of industry specific local Internet directories and portals that connect consumers with local businesses. It also offers digital services which includes custom websites and landing pages, social media management, and review generation and management. The company was founded by Scott D. Gallagher on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

