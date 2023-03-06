Thomas R. Flynn Purchases 1,830 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 198,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,973. The firm has a market cap of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

