Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) CEO Acquires $267,400.00 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 915,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,627. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $246,109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after buying an additional 928,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.