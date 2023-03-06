Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) CEO Acquires $267,400.00 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thoughtworks Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 915,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,627. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
