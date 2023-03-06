Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,141 shares during the period. Toast comprises 0.8% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $7,919,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock worth $38,214,675 in the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of TOST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

