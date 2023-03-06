Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Put Options (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the average volume of 1,988 put options.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.72. 4,227,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,904. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

