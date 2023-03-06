Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Sold by Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Tritium DCFC accounts for 12.7% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned 1.47% of Tritium DCFC worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 128.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 139,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,561 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 133.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 355,593 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 169.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 61.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 642,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Tritium DCFC Limited has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $10.55.

Several brokerages have commented on DCFC. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

