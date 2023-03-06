Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $41.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

