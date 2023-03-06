Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.68. 8,110,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,133,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

