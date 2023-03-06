Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $74,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,015,518. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

