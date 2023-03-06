UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.22

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 3401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

