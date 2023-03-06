UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Down 6.1%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.98 and last traded at $115.47. 53,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 78,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

