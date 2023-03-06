UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Down 6.1%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.98 and last traded at $115.47. 53,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 78,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
UFP Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.