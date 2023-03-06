Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.38 or 0.00028468 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $76.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00392962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004527 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.32090762 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $72,334,019.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

