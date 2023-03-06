UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $482.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

