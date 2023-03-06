UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,830,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $924,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $482.83. 1,402,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.33. The company has a market cap of $450.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

