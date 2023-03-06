Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.58

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 7119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

