Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $188.62 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.63.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

