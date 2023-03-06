Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.38. 24,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $220.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.64.

