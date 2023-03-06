Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $168.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $177.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

