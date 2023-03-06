Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Ventas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTR opened at $48.51 on Monday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,455,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after buying an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

