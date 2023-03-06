Verge Price Tops $0.0030 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $50.09 million and approximately $462,297.82 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,358.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00396569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00667373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00548576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,608,113 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.