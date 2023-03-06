Verge Tops 1-Day Volume of $410,657.48 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Verge has a market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $410,657.48 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,531.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00393509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00674843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00551747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,624,450 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

