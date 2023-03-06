Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

VRSK opened at $186.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

