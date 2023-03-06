Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Reduced by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE VRT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -327.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.