Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.62 and last traded at $43.80. Approximately 47,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 353,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vicor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

