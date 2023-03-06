Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:VGCX opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.60. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

