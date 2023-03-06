Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $22.84

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $24.45. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 191,786 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,854,404.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $187,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,597,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,427,633 shares of company stock worth $38,797,164. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

