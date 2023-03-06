Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 343,431 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $488,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 841,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $149,564,000 after acquiring an additional 441,905 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 243.8% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $336,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 23,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 15.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 179,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.94. 2,366,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.50.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

