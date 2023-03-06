Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.13

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viva Energy Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.05.

Insider Activity

In other Viva Energy Group news, insider Scott Wyatt 844,039 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,330 retail service stations under Shell, Liberty, Westside Petroleum, and Viva Energy brands, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers; supplies fuel, lubricants, and specialty hydrocarbon products to commercial customers in the aviation, marine, transport, resources, and construction and manufacturing industries.

