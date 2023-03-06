VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $139.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $142.50 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

VMW opened at $118.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $447,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

