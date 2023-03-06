VVS Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.58 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $123.58 million and $491,770.83 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,636,747,896,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,336,232,082,156 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

