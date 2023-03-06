W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Reduced by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Shares of GWW traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $702.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,813. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

