Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 10,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
