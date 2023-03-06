Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 10,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter worth $58,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the third quarter valued at about $50,000,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

