Walken Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $1.24 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Walken has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00425216 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.81 or 0.28741833 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,461 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

